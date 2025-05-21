Millennium Management LLC Sells 12,725 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 413,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,725 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $20,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 864,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,881,000 after purchasing an additional 46,057 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,262,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,640,000 after purchasing an additional 17,360 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 44,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 17,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average is $50.25. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

In related news, Director John R. Mcpherson bought 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $100,039.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,999.22. This trade represents a 19.54% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

