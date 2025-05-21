Millennium Management LLC Sells 21,857 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,857 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $22,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,961,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,184,000 after acquiring an additional 521,204 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,210,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,302 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,869,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,884,000 after acquiring an additional 82,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,802,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,495,000 after acquiring an additional 102,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,779,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,659,000 after acquiring an additional 133,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

PCVX stock opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCVX shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Vaxcyte from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Vaxcyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PCVX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $586,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,931 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,794.37. This represents a 4.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.