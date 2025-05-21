Millennium Management LLC Sells 21,857 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,857 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $22,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,961,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,184,000 after acquiring an additional 521,204 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,210,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,302 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,869,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,884,000 after acquiring an additional 82,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,802,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,495,000 after acquiring an additional 102,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,779,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,659,000 after acquiring an additional 133,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.
Vaxcyte Stock Performance
PCVX stock opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCVX shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Vaxcyte from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Vaxcyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $586,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,931 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,794.37. This represents a 4.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
About Vaxcyte
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
