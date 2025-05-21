Millennium Management LLC Sells 685,832 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 987,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685,832 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $22,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.59.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

