MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 1,896 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Hancock Whitney worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,097,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,539,000 after buying an additional 181,706 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,898,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,557,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,300,000 after purchasing an additional 193,028 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,265,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,229,000 after acquiring an additional 66,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,228,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,235,000 after purchasing an additional 73,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $367.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.12 million. Research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HWC. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 838 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $40,299.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,983.71. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

