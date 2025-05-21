MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 2,749 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $55,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,737,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,084,000 after purchasing an additional 606,055 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 341.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 499,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 386,145 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,367,000 after buying an additional 385,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,690,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,338,000 after buying an additional 356,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PECO. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 2.1%

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average of $36.74.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $178.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.59 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 215.79%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

