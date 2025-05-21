MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 2,890 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 512.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 460.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -354.66 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $46.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.09.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $120.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

