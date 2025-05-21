MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEGN. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,309,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,365 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,977,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,903,000 after buying an additional 1,436,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,120,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,010,000 after buying an additional 84,405 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $50,493,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,991,000 after purchasing an additional 915,891 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEGN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Legend Biotech from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Legend Biotech from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

Legend Biotech Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Legend Biotech Co. has a twelve month low of $27.34 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.58.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 66.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $195.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Legend Biotech’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

