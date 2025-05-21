MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 2,500 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,142 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SM Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,255 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,546,000 after purchasing an additional 835,929 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,682,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,718,000 after buying an additional 296,601 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SM Energy by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,683,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,998,000 after acquiring an additional 767,779 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,449,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,182,000 after purchasing an additional 140,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,255,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,676,000 after purchasing an additional 32,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.40. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.62 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SM shares. Raymond James cut their target price on SM Energy from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Williams Trading set a $41.00 target price on SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on SM Energy from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.36 per share, with a total value of $226,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,591.76. The trade was a 91.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.