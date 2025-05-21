MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 27,630 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,630 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.06% of CareTrust REIT worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 463.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of CTRE opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 145.65%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

