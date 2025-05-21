MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 4,200 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1,051.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 82,557.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

ChampionX Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $864.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.59 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.81%. ChampionX’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.