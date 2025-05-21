MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 498 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WTW. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total transaction of $1,136,245.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,417 shares in the company, valued at $24,986,996.09. The trade was a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $312.74 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $248.09 and a fifty-two week high of $344.14. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of -312.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($0.14). Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is -736.00%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

