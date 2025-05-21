MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Decreases Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 352,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,294 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iRobot alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in iRobot by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 177,876 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,003,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after buying an additional 295,997 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in iRobot by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 23,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iRobot by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 37,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on IRBT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th.

iRobot Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of IRBT opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $85.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.80.

iRobot Company Profile

(Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.