MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $316,228,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,017,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,182,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,530,000 after purchasing an additional 524,092 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,726,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,896,000 after purchasing an additional 245,535 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,350,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $215.00 price objective on Dover in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.75.

DOV stock opened at $184.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $143.04 and a 52-week high of $222.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.07. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

