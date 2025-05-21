MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 47.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 718,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,507,000 after buying an additional 231,578 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 130,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 357,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.42.

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,781.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,781.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average is $67.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

