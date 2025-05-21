MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Snap-on alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,044,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total transaction of $7,611,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,932 shares in the company, valued at $266,221,278.24. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total transaction of $2,325,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,310,898.80. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,113 shares of company stock valued at $11,752,590. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Snap-on from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNA

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $326.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.66 and a 200-day moving average of $338.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $252.98 and a fifty-two week high of $373.90.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.30). Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 44.82%.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.