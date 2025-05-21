MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 416,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,563 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Yext were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Yext alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Yext by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 318,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 31,563 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Yext by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 632,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 57,442 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Yext by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,053,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 124,688 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on YEXT shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target (down previously from $10.50) on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Yext Stock Performance

Yext stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). Yext had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $113.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.77 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Yext

(Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.