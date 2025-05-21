MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Skyline Champion worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 645.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.40.

Skyline Champion Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $89.49 on Wednesday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $64.82 and a 12-month high of $116.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Skyline Champion Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

