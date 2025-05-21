MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of ALLETE worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $65.23 on Wednesday. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.82.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.54%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

