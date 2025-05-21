MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 703,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,803 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor

In related news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 10,875 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $30,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,862.47. This trade represents a 12.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,707.84. The trade was a 43.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,277 shares of company stock worth $434,192 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $535.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $7.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 61.59%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INDI shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

indie Semiconductor Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

