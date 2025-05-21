MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $2.93 Million Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,553,000. Southern Style Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 123,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,866,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in Nordson by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $202.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $165.03 and a one year high of $266.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.74. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $615.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.40 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 16.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NDSN. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.20.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

