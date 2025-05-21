MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $2.94 Million Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,870 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 8,167 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Yelp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 752,742 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $29,131,000 after acquiring an additional 57,610 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 347.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,363 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 124,561 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,197,000. Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $721,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yelp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,297 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $14,176,000 after buying an additional 10,995 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YELP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,453,476.80. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 21,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $785,007.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 153,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,467,776.30. The trade was a 12.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,727 shares of company stock worth $2,025,717 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YELP stock opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.25.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The local business review company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $358.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.48 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.41%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

