MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $3.10 Million Stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of iRhythm Technologies worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRTC. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,818,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 568,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,217,000 after acquiring an additional 299,726 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 364.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 355,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,024,000 after acquiring an additional 278,743 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,068,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 502,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,349,000 after acquiring an additional 102,600 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRTC. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $152.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $91.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.55.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $141.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.27. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.92 and a 52 week high of $142.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.79 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.33 and a 200-day moving average of $102.21.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.83% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $158.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

