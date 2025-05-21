MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $3 Million Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 65.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 422,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 166,927 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 725,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after acquiring an additional 94,190 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, insider Kevin Hester sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $204,359.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,227.04. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $68,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,301 shares in the company, valued at $118,062.45. This represents a 36.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on HOMB shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of HOMB opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $260.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.20 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

