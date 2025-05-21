MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 158.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,779 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 407,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 21,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $1,227,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth $8,559,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $423.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.00 million. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinox Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

