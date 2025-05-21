MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 2,067 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,550,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,857,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372,718 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,433,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $414,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,708,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $400,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,866 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,052,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,051,210,000 after buying an additional 2,312,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,437,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,994,000 after buying an additional 2,064,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of CNQ opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $38.86.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 18.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Natural Resources

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.