MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 388 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.06% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 307.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,174,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2,183.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on PIPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE:PIPR opened at $262.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.50. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $201.97 and a fifty-two week high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $1.24. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $357.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

