MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 4,109 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,343,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,999,000 after purchasing an additional 134,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lemonade by 2,627.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,349,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,891 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 562,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,633,000 after acquiring an additional 107,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 402.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 275,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 220,399 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lemonade

In other Lemonade news, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 422,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $12,737,080.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,015,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,182,237.28. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,899 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $64,167.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,308.11. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,744,890 shares of company stock worth $87,413,986. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Lemonade from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

Lemonade Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 2.13. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. Lemonade’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

Featured Articles

