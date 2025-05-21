MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 677 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.06% of Boot Barn worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOOT. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,430.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Stock Up 1.1%

BOOT stock opened at $162.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.45 and a 200 day moving average of $130.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.17 and a twelve month high of $176.64.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $453.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.56 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.62.

About Boot Barn



Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

