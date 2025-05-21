MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 8,073 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,591,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,203,000 after buying an additional 279,379 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,971,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,451,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,766,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,932,000 after purchasing an additional 336,770 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,526,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,642,000 after purchasing an additional 174,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,819,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 668,429 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $410.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $29.30.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.37 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MYGN. Wolfe Research lowered Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Myriad Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

