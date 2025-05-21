MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 813 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEIS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, COO Eduardo Bernal Acebedo sold 19,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $2,155,077.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,333.42. This represents a 49.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $118.62 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $132.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.02 and its 200-day moving average is $110.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.26. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.