MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases Shares of 56,901 TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of TXNM Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $497,880,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,692,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $11,742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,972,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,093,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised TXNM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TXNM Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of TXNM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TXNM Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

TXNM Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TXNM opened at $56.42 on Wednesday. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.60 and a twelve month high of $57.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average is $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.11.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $482.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.01 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXNM Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.44%.

About TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

