MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CCL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.53.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.50. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.