MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 6,245.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NJR. Guggenheim increased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, New Street Research set a $51.00 price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

In related news, CFO Roberto Bel sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $58,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,450. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NJR opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $913.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.69%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

