MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 92.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,598 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.06% of American Healthcare REIT worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in American Healthcare REIT by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 44,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AHR. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $35.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.22. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -73.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.32 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -370.37%.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

