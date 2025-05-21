MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in STERIS by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.00.

NYSE STE opened at $250.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 0.96. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $200.98 and a 1 year high of $252.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.77%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

