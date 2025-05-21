MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Reduces Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. reduced its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of EQT by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 1,343.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. TD Cowen raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EQT from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

NYSE EQT opened at $56.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 140.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $57.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average is $49.09.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. Research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. EQT’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

