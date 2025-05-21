MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Trims Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 28,736 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 13,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $223,905.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,497.72. This represents a 54.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $4,090,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 247,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,242,820.97. This represents a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,392 shares of company stock worth $4,898,101. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $86.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.96 and its 200 day moving average is $77.43.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

