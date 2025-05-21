MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Trims Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lessened its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,209 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $150.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $111.92 and a 52-week high of $161.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.82 and a 200-day moving average of $143.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

