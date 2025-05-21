Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,807,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,948,000 after buying an additional 114,656 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,234,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,619,000 after purchasing an additional 107,871 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,147,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,986,000 after purchasing an additional 821,427 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,857,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,751,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,008,000 after purchasing an additional 837,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.49. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $665.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

