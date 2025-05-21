Nanotechnology Stocks To Follow Now – May 19th

Get alerts:

OSI Systems, NVE, Clene, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, and Clene are the seven Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of companies that research, develop and commercialize materials, devices or systems engineered at the nanoscale (typically under 100 nanometers). These firms harness the unique physical, chemical and biological properties that emerge at that scale to create products ranging from advanced electronics and drug delivery systems to energy-efficient materials. Investors buy nanotechnology stocks to gain exposure to the potential growth and disruptive impact of these cutting-edge innovations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of OSIS stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $229.20. 41,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,572. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $129.18 and a 12-month high of $233.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSIS

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NASDAQ:NVEC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,530. The stock has a market cap of $341.85 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.09. NVE has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVEC

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of Clene stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.65. 28,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,654. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.46. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLNN

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.27. 46,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,394. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $74.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BDRX

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

VRPX traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.21. 6,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,882. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $84.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRPX

Clene (CLNNW)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

NASDAQ CLNNW traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,647. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. Clene has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLNNW

Read More