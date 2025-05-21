Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 6,426 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,041,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,518,000 after purchasing an additional 99,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,714,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,732,000 after purchasing an additional 156,438 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,973,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,695 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,151,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,453,000 after purchasing an additional 51,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,882,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,076,000 after purchasing an additional 747,575 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.1%

Omnicom Group stock opened at $76.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.65 and its 200 day moving average is $85.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.