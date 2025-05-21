Nomura Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of PKG opened at $193.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.56 and a 200 day moving average of $213.86. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $172.72 and a fifty-two week high of $250.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.10. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $265.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (down from $205.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.60.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

