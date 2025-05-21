Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $604,000 in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avnet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.04. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.22 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Insider Transactions at Avnet

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $211,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,626 shares in the company, valued at $772,252.80. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

