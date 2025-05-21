Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $580,000 Investment in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,477,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,853,000 after acquiring an additional 444,986 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $982,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $560,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 119,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:WRB opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.42.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.88%. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WRB. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.06.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

