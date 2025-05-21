Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $603,000 Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 12.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,867,000 after acquiring an additional 52,741 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,882,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,094,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 23,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 29,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $470.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $436.46 and a 200 day moving average of $458.71. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.69 and a 12 month high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total transaction of $157,443.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,084.12. This trade represents a 89.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $450.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.90.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

