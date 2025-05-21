Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $686,000 Investment in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,049,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 108,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,345,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 370,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 80,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $549,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

ChampionX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.15.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $864.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

About ChampionX

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.