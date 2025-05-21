Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $686,000 Investment in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,049,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 108,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,345,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 370,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 80,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $549,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.
ChampionX Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.15.
ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $864.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.
ChampionX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.
About ChampionX
ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.
