Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $175.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.11. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.66 and a 1-year high of $191.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 32,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total value of $5,477,824.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,563,262.73. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $219,917.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,975 shares in the company, valued at $704,409.75. This trade represents a 23.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,558 shares of company stock valued at $7,504,098 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

