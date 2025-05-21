Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 1,230 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,420,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 775,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,585,000 after acquiring an additional 499,736 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 983,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,930,000 after purchasing an additional 379,491 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,039,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 434.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 396,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,188,000 after purchasing an additional 322,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In related news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,876,736. The trade was a 0.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.3%

ZBRA opened at $296.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $205.73 and a 12 month high of $427.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.08.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.