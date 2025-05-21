Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $669,000 Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Northern Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,486,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $767,378,000 after purchasing an additional 92,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $501,444,000 after purchasing an additional 30,908 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 9.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,809,000 after purchasing an additional 388,692 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,885,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,744,000 after purchasing an additional 202,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Northern Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,532,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $259,571,000 after purchasing an additional 39,592 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $329,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,163.20. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $650,709.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,322.42. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Shares of NTRS opened at $107.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $79.68 and a 1-year high of $114.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

