Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 433.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 44,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 95,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Northwest Pipe to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insider Activity

In other Northwest Pipe news, CFO Aaron Wilkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,548. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Price Performance

NWPX opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.93. Northwest Pipe has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $57.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $402.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.92 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.12%. On average, analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.